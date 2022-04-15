Social Scene: High tea with Just Friends
Marco Eagle
Just Friends ladies looked beautiful and elegant at the April 13 luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club.
Friends enjoyed a high tea fit for the queen and the ladies dressed in their best finery, jewels and glamorous hats.
Each table picked a contestant for “lovliest lady at the tea” and then everyone selected the High Tea lovliest lady. The winner was Cathy Mendygraw.
New president Jay Spenser announced her theme this year: “Friends are the colors in your rainbow.”
Six birthday ladies received flowers.
It was a regal afternoon!