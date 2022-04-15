Social Scene: High tea with Just Friends

Marco Eagle

Just Friends ladies looked beautiful and elegant at the April 13 luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club.

Friends enjoyed a high tea fit for the queen and the ladies dressed in their best finery, jewels and glamorous hats.

Each table picked a contestant for “lovliest lady at the tea” and then everyone selected the High Tea lovliest lady. The winner was Cathy Mendygraw.

New president Jay Spenser announced her theme this year: “Friends are the colors in your rainbow.”

Six birthday ladies received flowers.

It was a regal afternoon!