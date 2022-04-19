3 To Do: Appraise your antiques, last Marco Farmers Market, more

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: Assessment fair at the Estero Historical Society

The Estero Historical Society’s assessment fair will be from 2 p.m. until 7, Friday April 22 and from 4:30 until 7, Sunday, April 24 at the museum buildings located at 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. in Estero Park.

Professional appraiser Richard Gannon, president of Gannon’s Antiques & Art will be providing evaluation and opinions about the items that participants bring to the event.

The historical society is asking a $15 donation for each item brought in for assessment (max of three items per person). Registration may be done online at http://esterohistoricalsociety.com.

The funds raised will go directly to support the historical society’s building maintenance and repair program. The historical society museum is housed in two buildings located at 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. One building is the 1902 Hall-Hanson-Collier House and the other is the 1904 Estero Creek School House.

Learn more about the Estero Historical Society at the website above or at http://facebook.com/esterohistory.

2. Naples: Celebrate a master artist

Celebrate the art during exhibit "Toulouse-Lautrec, Master of the Belle Époque" that runs through June 12 at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. Mondays-Saturdays (Thursdays until 9 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Henri Toulouse-Lautrec captured theatrical life in Paris more than 100 years ago, in colorful art that has endured.

Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

3. Last chance: Marco Island Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market is at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park.

The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday. This is the last one until November.

Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

