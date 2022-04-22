3 To Do: Pickleball, 10-minute plays, more

Marco Eagle

1. Pickleball time in East Naples

The sixth annual Minto US Open Pickleball Championships kick off this weekend, beginning Saturday, April 23, and into next at East Naples Community Park, 3500 Thomasson Drive.

Enjoy watching the best athletes compete in this growing sport. Free for most of the tournament, with $5 parking.

Information: usopenpickleballchampionship.com/.

2. 10-minute plays in Bonita Springs

It's time again for the Stage IT! Ten-Minute Play Festival, at 7 p.m., April 22-23, and 2 p.m. April 23-24, in Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Ten curated 10-minute plays from 400 submitted from all over the world portrayed by local actors. In its sixth growing year. $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

3. Marco Players presents ‘Love & Money’

“Love & Money,” a buoyant comedy about a widow who plans to donate everything, was written by A.R. Gurney and will be produced by The Marco Players from April 20 through May 8.

A.R. Gurney, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright produced nearly 50 plays during his career, along with several musicals and three novels. Performances are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sunday at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Supported by a grant from the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239- 642-7270.

Additionally, the theater gallery wall will feature the works of Cynthia Streit Mazzaferro, an award-winning fine artist skilled in working with pastels, oils, and colored pencils. Enjoy a preview of Streit Fine Art Gallery at streitgallery.com.

