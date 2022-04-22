Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a “Celebrate Earth” exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world.

Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message.

“Celebrate Earth” will be open in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries May 9 through July 5. A gallery reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., May 10. At 5:30 p.m., June 14, the community will have the opportunity to speak with the artists regarding the message and process behind the exhibition.

This exhibition also includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet.

The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Speaker series

5:30 p.m., May 17 – “Solving the Planet’s Most Challenging Problems” with Tyler Wood of Gravitas Infinitum.

5:30 p.m., May 31 – “Everglades Restoration and Your Water under Threat” with Dr. Steve Davis Ph.D. of the Everglades Foundation

5:30 p.m., June 16 – “Sea Level Rise and the Future: What it means for Marco” with FGCU’s Dr. Michael Savarese Ph.D.

Gallery reception

5:30 p.m., May 10

Speak with the artists

5:30 p.m., June 14