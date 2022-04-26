3 To Do: Comedians, Broadway and Mother's Day

Marco Eagle

1. This week: Comedians at Off the Hook

Ben Palmer The comedian performs at 7 p.m., April 27; David Nihill performs at 7 p.m. April 28 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

William Lee Martin performs April 29-May 1. His performances are 7 and 9 p.m., Friday, April 29; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30; and 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 1.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Friday: ‘Singin’ Broadway’ returns

Marco Island’s most talented singers are back with an encore performance of our 6th Annual “Singin’ Broadway.”

Due to the generosity of the Marco Presbyterian Church, the performance will be held in their Auditorium. Shows are 7:30 p.m., April 29 and 30; 7:30, and 2:30 p.m., May 1.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at islandtheatercompany.com, by calling 239-394-0080, or at the door prior to the show on a first come first serve basis.

3 This weekend: Mother's Day Tribute, recital for family day at Rookery Bay

Family day all day, with concert 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at Rookery Bay, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Student-teacher recital with violins, harps, guitars, pianos, singers and more. Dedicated students ages 7-17 will perform music from Bach to Tchaikovsky.

Tickets $10, free students (YOUTH COMP CODE: 4/30/22COMP ) at artsplanetnaples.org.

