SWFLA To Do List: ‘Love & Money’ and so much more

APRIL

Ben Palmer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. April 27 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Mother's Day Tribute, recital for family day at Rookery Bay

Family day all day, with concert 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Rookery Bay, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Student-teacher recital with violins, harps, guitars, pianos, singers and more. Dedicated students ages 7-17 will perform music from Bach to Tchaikovsky. Tickets $10, free students (YOUTH COMP CODE: 4/30/22COMP ) at artsplanetnaples.org.

David Nihill at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. April 28 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

William Lee Martin at Off the Hook

The comedian performs April 29-May 1 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 29; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Singin’ Broadway’ returns

The island’s most talented singers are back with an encore performance of our 6th Annual “Singin’ Broadway.” Due to the generosity of the Marco Presbyterian Church, the performance will be held in their Auditorium. Shows are 7:30 p.m., April 29 and 30th at 7:30, and 2:30 p.m., May 1. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at islandtheatercompany.com, by calling 239-394-0080, or at the door prior to the show on a first come first serve basis.

MAY

‘10,000 Songs’ of Seminoles and swimming holes

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s '10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands' is celebrating five years of new songs and stories, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., May 2. “This month, we’re featuring songs of Seminoles and swimming holes,” said J. Robert. With the support of the Collier County Parks and Recreation, the show is staged at Margood Park’s outdoor theater, 321 Pear Street. Performers for the May show include Rita Youngman, Seminole songwriter; Captn Jac, a 'Trop Rock' master; Chef Bob, TR Kerth, Jack Shealy, Outlaw Songster Marie Nofsinger and Florida Fiddler J.Robert.

Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world. Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message. 'Celebrate Earth' will be open in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries May 9 through July 5. A gallery reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., May 10. At 5:30 p.m., June 14, the community will have the opportunity to speak with the artists regarding the message and process behind the exhibition. This exhibition also includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Celebrate Earth speaker series

at 5:30 p.m., May 17 – 'Solving the Planet’s Most Challenging Problems' with Tyler Wood of Gravitas Infinitum; 5:30 p.m., May 31 – 'Everglades Restoration and Your Water under Threat' with Dr. Steve Davis Ph.D. of the Everglades Foundation; 5:30 p.m., June 16 – 'Sea Level Rise and the Future: What it means for Marco' with FGCU’s Dr. Michael Savarese Ph.D. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

ONGOING

Marco Players presents ‘Love & Money’

“Love & Money,” a buoyant comedy about a widow who plans to donate everything, was written by A.R. Gurney and will be produced by The Marco Players now through May 8. A.R. Gurney, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright produced nearly 50 plays during his career, along with several musicals and three novels. Performances are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sunday at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Supported by a grant from the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239- 642-7270. Additionally, the theater gallery wall will feature the works of Cynthia Streit Mazzaferro, an award-winning fine artist skilled in working with pastels, oils, and colored pencils. Enjoy a preview of Streit Fine Art Gallery at streitgallery.com.

‘Natural Selections’

Photography Annual Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, through April 27. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Photos from some 15 photographers juried by Dennis Goodman of Dennis Goodman Photography.

Naples: Celebrate a master artist

Celebrate the art during exhibit "Toulouse-Lautrec, Master of the Belle Époque" that runs through June 12 at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. Mondays-Saturdays (Thursdays until 9 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Henri Toulouse-Lautrec captured theatrical life in Paris more than 100 years ago, in colorful art that has endured. Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

Free summer art programs

Marco Island Center for the Arts is expanding access to arts programs for young people in Collier County for the second year in a row by offering their entire slate of children’s summer classes free of charge to applicants. Each year Marco Island Center for the Arts works to increase the opportunities to bring the next generation of artists and art patrons into the classroom with great teaching artists and innovative programs. Expanding the next generation of artists means creating programs that are available to all students and reducing barriers to access including cost. The 2022 slate of Children’s Summer Classes includes traditional visual art classes as well as performing arts selections. Registrations are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Classes are filling up quickly. Information about specific classes can be found on the Art Center’s website at https://www.marcoislandart.org/childrens-summer-classes/.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through April, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples. Located in the Naples Outlet Center near corner of Collier and Manatee Road, two miles south of U.S. 41. Returning is the official market band, “The Hot Damn Duo,” for the entire season. They play every Sunday from 10 to 1. southcollierfarmersmarket.com and also see Facebook page.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan at 815-545-5056.

Talkin’ baseball

“Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Stonewall,- 551 S Collier Blvd., Marco Island. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: ysj2020@me.com.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

