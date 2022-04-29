3 To Do: Rodeo, cars and comedy

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Rodeo at Collier Fairgrounds

The two-day rodeo comes to the Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, continuing Saturday.

Also celebrate Southwest Florida's agricultural heritage from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, with family fun including bounce house, rock climbing wall, mechanical bull and more. Rodeo the same times that night.

AG fest cost $15 adults and children 13 and older. $10 children 6 to 12 and free for those 5 and younger.

Rodeo tickets are $25 general admission for those 6 and older. VIP $50. Free kids 5 and younger. Cash or credit at the gate.

More at collierfair.com/event/swfl-ag-festival-rodeo/.

2. Saturday: Cars & Coffee

Start your day Saturday, April 30, with Cars & Coffee from 8:30 -11:30 a.m. at the Revs Insitute, 2500 South Horseshoe Drive, Naples.

Free admission and bottled waters. People who want to "show" their cars and spectators both welcome, no charge. Parking is first come, first served. Food trucks and vendors onsite; the event is Formula 1-themed in honor of the F1 race in Miami the following weekend.

Revs will have an F1 collection car outside for photo opportunities, and the museum will open for general admission at 9 a.m. Information: revsinstitute.orghttps://www.revsinstitute.org.

3. William Lee Martin at Off the Hook

The comedian performs April 29-May 1 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 29; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

