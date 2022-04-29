For the Love of Cats benefits from Winn Dixie program

Submitted

For the Love of Cats selected again as non-profit beneficiary at Marco Island Winn-Dixie

Dedicated to saving cats and kittens in need through Collier County’s underserved communities, For the Love of Cats has been selected for the second time this year as the non-profit beneficiary of Winn-Dixie’s Community Bag Program for the month of May.

Winn-Dixie’s Community Bag Program donates $1 back to local non-profits with every $2.99 reusable bag purchased.

More:Your Turn: Celebrating pets

“We are thrilled to be welcomed back to Winn-Dixie for the second time this year! It’s remarkable to have outstanding support from our community and business leaders on local issues like cat overpopulation that we experience firsthand,” said Heather Hubbard, marketing manager at For the Love of Cats. “More than ever, we are meeting the need to help low-income households keep their beloved felines healthy, happy, and above all: home. With kitten season underway and hurricane season just around the corner, every dollar donated allows us to continue to say yes to every phone call we receive to rescue, heal, and help our domestic and stray cat populations.”

To bolster May fundraising efforts, For the Love of Cats is planning two pop-up events at the front entrance of Winn-Dixie located on 625 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

The first event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Mother’s Day Weekend, Saturday, May 7.

The second event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 28.