Marco’s DAR closes busy season with an action-packed April

Chris Curle and Lu Ann Schieferdecker

Special to the Eagle

Honoring excelling local high school students, installing new officers and its first GirlUp! event capped a busy season for Marco Island’s DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) at the Hideaway Beach Club, April 21.

National Defense Chair Sally Snyder was proud to present Cadet Colin Ayasun a DAR certificate honoring him as this year’s outstanding JROTC Cadet (Junior Reserve Officer’s Training). Cadet Ayasun is a platoon leader and an Honor Roll student. He will study aeronautics at Embry-riddle University in Daytona Beach with the goal of becoming a pilot.

This year’s scholarship winner is Abigail Gallup, a student at the Marco Island Academy, who moved to Marco Island during the pandemic. Abigail intends to major in communications and journalism at the University of Florida. She was presented a DAR certificate and a partial scholarship to UF.

The DAR members thanked the outgoing chapter officers and welcomed the next leadership headed by incoming Regent, Sally Snyder.

The DAR season ended Saturday, April 23 when sponsors and members of Girl Up, girls from Manatee Middle School, gathered at the Marco Island History Museum.

Four local groups partnered to host the girls on a tour of the museum followed by luncheon in the Rose History Auditorium. The museum staff, local historical re-enactors, Marco’s DAR and the Women’s Club of Marco all participated.

Marco Islander and historical presenter, Betsy Perdichizzi, gave the Manatee girls a copy of her book, “The Pioneer Girl’s Journal,” based on the diaries and letters of Saloma and Orida Olds. Those girls, their sister and parents lived on Marco Island during the early 1900s.

The GirlUp event on Saturday, April 23 was linked with “Camera Girls,” a museum exhibit also based on the Olds family diaries and photos taken by the Olds girls. This exhibit ends June 25.

Local re-enactors, Betsy Perdichizzi, Carolyn Rosenfeld, Jory Westbury, Barbara Malta and Cindi Kramer played people from Marco’s past. Rebecca Mazeroski of the museum spoke about the exhibit. Members of the DAR and Women’s Club gave presentations on the museum campus outdoor features. A highlight was a presentation by Lucy Hollingsworth, granddaughter of Rosalie Olds and grandniece of Saloma and Orida Olds.

Girl Up was founded by the UN Foundation in 2010 as an initiative to help support UN agencies that focus on adolescent girls. Since then, GirlUp’s leadership development programs have impacted and inspired 125,000 girls through 5,600 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

DAR is a service organization with 180,000 members in three-thousand chapters worldwide. Members are women eighteen years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.

Monthly DAR meetings are at 10:30 a.m., on the third Thursday of each month, followed by lunch. Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. The chapter has 75 members and welcomes visitors from other chapters. Contact Sally Snyder at sally.snyder@yahoo.com or 703-851-0642.