3 To Do: Ready for some laughs? Art?

1. This week: Ready for some laughs?

David Lucas performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Tyler Fischer performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 and Craig Shoemaker performs 8 p.m. Friday, May 6; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Performances at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100., Naples.

Cost $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. On display now: Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents.

On Fridays from June 17 through July 22, the center hosts BOGO Family Fridays that include arts and crafts, “Meet the Librarian” story time and family movies. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

3. On stage now: ‘Another Revolution’

The new Gulfshore Playhouse offering, "Another Revolution" runs through May 15.

Set in 1968 against the backdrop of the MLK assassination and Vietnam War, two Columbia graduate students learn about themselves and each other.

Shows are various times, with tickets from $38. See gulfshoreplayhouse.org for more.

