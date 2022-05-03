Rotary Club welcomes Kerens

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime welcomes newest member Scott Kerens.

Kerens grew up in South Texas and Saint Louis, Missouri. After marrying Elizabeth and growing their family together in Saint. Louis, all six of the Kerens family moved to Marco Island. From gardens and furniture to teams and churches, Kerens enjoys building and rebuilding. Restoring an old thing is a glimpse of God’s work of restoration in us.

For 30 years Kerens has served in churches and Christian camps in Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. His ethos in ministry is shaped by the Bible verse in 1 Thessalonians 2:8, “We loved you so much that we gave you not only the Gospel of God, but our whole selves as well, because we loved you so much.”

He earned an undergraduate degree in History from College of the Ozarks and a Master of Divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary and is working toward a doctorate in ministry from Covenant. Lifelong learning and the perfect cup of coffee are two of his many pursuits. Scott is the Lead Pastor at Marco Presbyterian Church.

Scott and Elizabeth have been married for 15 years and have four children: Kate, Benjamin, Emily and William. Elizabeth is a 5th grade teacher at Tommie Barfield Elementary. While guiding and growing their children is their greatest joy, they also enjoy tending the garden and hosting a good dinner party. Scott has watched Top Gun more than thirty times and still dreams of flying a fighter jet.

Scott shared that he had two wonderful encounters with Rotarians in his Youth and stated, “I am looking forward to serving alongside the Rotary.”