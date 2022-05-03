Social Scene: Newcomers April luncheon

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

Newcomers of Marco Island celebrated a change of leadership at the April luncheon. Carolyn Ashworth-Auton (2021-2022 president) said thank you to the board.

Camilla Sawick, the incoming president, and her executive board participated in the installation ceremony and were sworn in as the new executive board. The ceremony uses shells to represent each executive board position and their responsibilities.

More:Social Scene: Sportfishing Club swings into spring

Bonnie Bozzo, past president, began the ceremony by reading the poem she wrote “Spinning Out.” We were honored to have past presidents attend this special luncheon.

The luncheon concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle. Congratulations to all of the winners.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact the membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line “Attention: Membership Chairs”).

Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon. – Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle