3 To Do: Live, laugh and celebrate

1. This weekend: Craig Shoemaker at Off the Hook

Craig Shoemaker is a stand-up comedian, actor, author, writer and producer, with a career in show business spanning over three decades.

The comedian performs May 6-8 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 6; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Saturday: Healthy Community Day

All families are welcome at the Healthy Community Day, a fun-filled day for the entire family, both youth games and senior activities, group exercise classes, sports and camp activities, games in the pool, food and prizes!

It’s from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, May 7, at the Bonita Springs YMCA, 27200 Kent Road, Bonita Springs.

3. Exhibit Monday, reception Tuesday: Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world.

Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message.

"Celebrate Earth" will be open in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries May 9 through July 5. A gallery reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., May 10. At 5:30 p.m., June 14, the community will have the opportunity to speak with the artists regarding the message and process behind the exhibition.

This exhibition also includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

