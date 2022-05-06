Marco Island Woman’s Club awards scholarships

Maureen Murphy Chodaba

Correspondent

“Why you were born and why you are living depends on what you are getting out of this world and what you are giving.” That is the motto of the Marco Island Woman’s Club. Those words of wisdom rang loud and clear at the MIWC May luncheon.

The club celebrated the culmination of the year’s fundraising efforts with the presentation of scholarships to ten graduating high school seniors. Since 1989, the Marco Island Woman’s Club has awarded $640,000 in scholarships to over two hundred Marco Island students. This year’s recipients, all Marco Island residents and students at the Marco Island Academy or Lely High School, gave us a glimpse of the future and the future looks bright.

The recipients are …

Phoenix Gutierrez (MIA) – Recipient of Verne Cabooris Scholarship of $4,000 for four years. He will attend the University of Florida.

Kenneth Kakaty (MIA) – $4000 for one year. He will attend Belmont University in Nashville, TN.

Madison Richardson-Canady (Lely) – $4,000 for one year. She will attend Florida State University

Colin Donegan (MIA) – $3,000 for one year. He will attend West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

Abigail Gallup (MIA) – $3,000 for one year. She will attend the University of Florida.

Skye LaButte (MIA) – $3,000 for one year. She will attend the University of Florida. Skye is the Valedictorian of the MIA Class of 2022.

Camryn Rose (MIA) – $3,000 for one year. She will attend Florida Atlantic University.

Mila Swiacki (Lely) – $3,000 for one year. She will attend St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, IN.

Nicholas Vergo (MIA) – $2,000 for one year. He will attend the University of Central Florida.

Rachel Weiner (MIA) – $2,000 for one year. She will attend Florida Southern College.

The recipients spoke of their hopes and dreams for the future fused with gratitude to their families, their schools, the Marco Island community, and the Marco Island Woman’s Club.

Just as the torch for a bright future was passed to this new generation of scholars, outgoing MIWC President Debbie Rago passed the club’s gavel to the 2022-23 MIWC Board of Directors Executive Committee. The newly elected officers are Barbara Malta, president; Carol Hobday, recording secretary; Elisabeth Rechtin, corresponding secretary; Leesa Carls, treasurer; and Sue Niebling, assistant treasurer.

The Marco Island Woman’s Club looks forward to a new year of continued fun, friendship, and fundraising, all in the spirit of giving. For more information about MIWC, visit marcowomansclub.com.