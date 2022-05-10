3 To Do: The mental and the physical

Marco Eagle

1. Now playing: ‘Another Revolution’ at Gulfshore Playhouse

The new Gulfshore Playhouse offering, "Another Revolution" runs through May 15.

Set in 1968 against the backdrop of the MLK assassination and Vietnam War, two Columbia graduate students learn about themselves and each other.

Shows are various times, with tickets from $38.

See gulfshoreplayhouse.org for more.

2. Thursday: ‘Green Evening on Fifth’

From 6 until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, enjoy activities in downtown Naples along Fifth Avenue South with the focus on Sudgen Plaza, with live music, a raffle and more.

This event also will bring awareness to mental health and coincides with a weekend event planned by David Lawrence Center for National Mental Health Awareness Month.

Information: fifthavenuesouth.com.

3. Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world.

Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message. 'Celebrate Earth' in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries through July 5.

A gallery reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., May 10. At 5:30 p.m., June 14, the community will have the opportunity to speak with the artists regarding the message and process behind the exhibition.

This exhibition also includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

