3 To Do: Serenades, humor and more

1. Mental health well-being event in Naples

“Mind Your Mind Community Day" is free at 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Cambier Park in downtown Naples.

The event includes a yoga class, fitness boot camp, art therapy, fun giveaways, activities and games for children and families.

More at facebook.com/davidlawrencecenters.

2. Michael Mack at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through May 15 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, May 13; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14; and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Happy Hour Serenades

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, UAC Gallery, 967 Fourth Ave. N., Naples. 5:30 p.m. outdoor bar with cava, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, charcuterie by Bodega Olé.

Meet the UAC artists — this month, Jackie Zorn, Joan Sonnenberg, Kyle Sonnenberg. 6 p.m. live music. May 9, "Bluegrass Returns," Duo Paddle Faster with bass; May 16, "Violin Favorites," Jeff Leigh, violin; May 23, "The American Songbook," Tom Cimarusti, accordion, and Stephanie Lorenz, voice.

Socially distanced limited seating.

Cost: $25.

