Submitted

Members of Marco Men’s Club celebrated the club's 30th anniversary at Eagle Creek Country Club on May 5.

The dress theme ranged from white, black, and white and black, casual or dressy! Large “3” and “0” balloons provided backdrop for couples pictures. Ten past presidents attended. Jenny Woodman provided the musical entertainment and Tony and Joanne Marco hosted.

More:Social Scene: Fiesta in the park for SFC