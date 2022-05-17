3 To Do: Naples Philharmonic events, more

Marco Eagle

1. Naples Philharmonic events

All That Jazz: Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra with special guest Warren Wolf at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in Daniels Pavilion at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Tickets from $54.

Summer Spectacular: Naples Philharmonic with the Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Radu Paponiu, conductor, at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Tickets from $15.

Information: artisnaples.org.

2. Call for entries

Naples Art is seeking artists/designers submissions of original, creative “wearable art” concepts for the 6th Annual “Scene to Be Scene” Runway Art Show on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Art in all media and styles will be considered in a blind submission selection process, including but not limited to sculptural creations, repurposed items worn as garments, found object ensembles, paintings on fabric and creative accessories for both men and women.

For more information or to apply, see isit naplesart.org or call Naples Art at 239-262-6517.

3. Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world.

Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message.

'Celebrate Earth' in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries through July 5. This exhibition includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet.

The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

