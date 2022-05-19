Center for the Arts recipient of grant to fund ‘Every Child Deserves Art’

Will Watts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is the recipient awarded $10,000 to fund “Every Child Deserves Art” project that includes the Young Artists Academy, Free Children’s Summer Art Workshops, and Art Supply bag distribution.

According to a press release, this grant will make it possible for Marco Island Center for the Arts to continue to produce programs that expand and amplify the Art Center’s mission of bringing art education to the community through youth programs that are available to all of the youth applicants and recipients free of charge to remove financial barriers to arts exposure.

Marco Island Center for the Arts brings a wide variety of arts programs to Marco Island including the visual arts, music, presentations, performances, and literary arts.

The Art Center offers dynamic monthly art exhibitions, engaging educational programs for all ages both onsite and now virtually. The Art Center engages the members of the community in these diverse programs to encourage an overall appreciation of the arts while promoting collaboration, cultural diversity, and community cohesion.

The Collier Community Foundation now in its 36th year of serving donors and nonprofits right here in Collier County is comprised of board members that live in the communities that the foundation supports. The Community Foundation of Collier County serves the community by giving to organizations that show a need and that provide a valued and necessary resource the residents of Collier County.

Marco Island Historical Society receives grant for configurable exhibit walls

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) has received a $10,000 grant from the Marco Island Community Fund of Collier Community Foundation. These funds will support MIHS in acquiring moveable, configurable exhibit walls.

The new configurable walls will increase exhibit space in the Marco Island Historical Museum’s (MIHM) Sandlin Gallery by 40 percent expanding the Museum’s capacity for rotating exhibits.

The MIHM Sandlin Gallery presents a variety of rotating exhibits and traveling exhibits throughout the year.

Currently, the Sandlin Gallery is featuring “Camera Girl: Saloma Olds’ Marco Island” through June 25. The next exhibit in the Sandlin Gallery is “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades” from June 28 through Oct. 1. There will be an opening reception at 4:40 p.m., Thursday, July 14.

“The Marco Island Historical Society is grateful to the Collier Community Foundation Marco Island Fund for this generous grant. The addition of these flexible exhibit walls will make it possible to more fully utilize the beautiful Sandlin Gallery space with even larger exhibits for our members and the public,” said MIHS CEO Pat Rutledge.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible.

For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.