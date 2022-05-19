Social Scene: Newcomers May Luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

Members celebrated May’s luncheon in full Derby style! Ladies showed off their hats in honor of the Kentucky Derby.

Members had fun displaying their personal style and creativity in all the hats. The favorite hat went to Lori Donatelli with roses flowing down her back.

Our guest speaker during our luncheon was Marco Island Florist. Nancy Carrington put together three beautiful floral arrangements. Tracy talked to our group on tips to put together the perfect arrangement. She also talked about different roses and how to care for your flowers.

The luncheon concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle. Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to our sponsors.

Mini Club news

Women on Water (WOW) mini club enjoyed a fun event on the Cool Beans Cruises. The afternoon was spent sailing on a 42’ catamaran to Keewaydin Island.

Circle of Friends group The Feisty Flamingo’s had a great time on board The Black Pearl Pirate Ship. This is just one of the many mini clubs available and events created by your circle of friends.

Sound Like fun?

If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line “Attention: Membership Chairs.”)

Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon.

