3 To Do: Medium Cindy Kaza in Naples, more

1. Final week: Women artists present 'RE/ALIGNED'

It's the final days to take in "RE/ALIGNED: Artwork from the Florida chapter of the National Association of Women Artists."

See the art now through the closing reception 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Performing Arts Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs.

Information: https://artcenterbonita.org/.

2. This weekend: Relive Southwest Florida's past

Take a guided historic tour this Saturday or Sunday, May 21-22, at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures and gardens. The walking tour is about 1½ hours. Guided tours are $10 and start at the Historic Settlement Entrance. Children younger than 13 are free.

Park entrance fee for all events is $4 single occupancy, $5 up to eight in vehicle. More at floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park.

3. Monday: Medium Cindy Kaza in Naples

Cindy Kaza is described as a clairvoyant (clear seeing) clairaudient (clear hearing) and clairsentient (clear feeling) who works across the country as an evidential medium.

Evidential mediumship is "a style of mediumship practiced around the world that puts heavy weight on the medium’s ability to bring through extremely specific evidence to the sitter. This evidence can include but is certainly not limited to names personality traits physical ailments favorite past times and phrases often used by loved ones in spirit."

The Evidential Medium performs at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

