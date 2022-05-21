Sunrise Rotary awards MIA students

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise has a long working relationship with Marco Island Academy. The club sponsors the Interact Club at the high school and has done so almost since the school was chartered. The Club’s faculty sponsor is principal Melissa Scott.

Interact Club members joined Sunrise Rotary at its recent breakfast meeting to thank and update Sunrise Rotary on Interact Club activities over the past year. The Interact Club may be the most active organization at the high school. They meet every Friday and activities include boo grams, gratitude grams, packaging meals at Meals of Hope, pictures with Santa, Christmas Island Style parade, school movie night, bake sales, teacher appreciation activities, clean up Otter Mound with Sunrise Rotary and end of the year celebration.

The Interact Club has more than 30 members but it is so active many think the whole school is involved. Rotary sponsored Interact Clubs bring together young people ages 12 to 18 to develop leadership skills. Interact clubs are required to organize at least 2 projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding. The Marco Island Academy club goes far beyond those minimum requirements.

Sunrise Rotary paid a reciprocal visit to the school at the recent Interact Club meeting. At that meeting, Sunrise Rotary awarded the club a plaque recognizing the Club’s contributions to the community. Phoenix Gutierrez and Haylen Irvan, graduating seniors, were also awarded scholarships from the club.

Denise Pancryz, Sunrise Rotary president nominee serves as Sunrise Rotary liaison with the Interact Club. Denise explained that the Interact Club has taken off beyond her wildest expectations. In Denise’s words, “the Interact Club joins us in many activities but their activities go far beyond partnering with us in community service. We are really proud of their efforts and accomplishments.”

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise is a diverse group with focus on local businesses and community service. It is comprised of a cross-section of the Marco Island area community, and new members are welcome. It meets at 7 a.m., at Stonewall’s American Bistro on Tuesday. To become a Rotarian or for further information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise and its activities, please contact Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at marcoislandsunriserotary.org.