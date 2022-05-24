3 To Do: ‘Coppelia’ at Artis, more

Marco Eagle

1. ‘Coppelia’ at Artis—Naples

Naples Ballet & Co., along with two professional dancers and the Naples Philharmoni, Radu Paponiu conducting, presents the Delibes classic ballet. Coppelia, a mechanical doll is about to steal the heroine's boyfriend, but the plucky Swanhilda has other plans.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Cost: $14-$49.

nformation: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

2. ‘A Girl's Guide to Chaos’ at Performing Arts Center

A comedy of the urban romantic antics of young women in the city by Cynthia Heimel ("When Your Phone Doesn't Ring, It'll Be Me"). Directed by Toni Palumbo.

At 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays May 27 through June 5. Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Cost: $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

3. Chad Prather at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

