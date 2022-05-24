SWFLA To Do List: Women artists present 'RE/ALIGNED,' more

Marco Eagle

MAY

Final week: Women artists present 'RE/ALIGNED'

It's the final days to take in "RE/ALIGNED: Artwork from the Florida chapter of the National Association of Women Artists." See the art now through the closing reception 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Performing Arts Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs. Information: https://artcenterbonita.org/.

Brit Floyd at Hertz Arena

Playing the music of Pink Floyd, see them at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everglades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $45, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com.

Artists: Call for entries

Naples Art is seeking artists/designers submissions of original, creative “wearable art” concepts for the 6th Annual “Scene to Be Scene” Runway Art Show on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Art in all media and styles will be considered in a blind submission selection process, including but not limited to sculptural creations, repurposed items worn as garments, found object ensembles, paintings on fabric and creative accessories for both men and women. Information or to apply: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

ONGOING

Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world. Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message. 'Celebrate Earth' in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries through July 5. This exhibition includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Happy Hour Serenades

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, UAC Gallery, 967 Fourth Ave. N., Naples. 5:30 p.m. outdoor bar with cava, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, charcuterie by Bodega Olé. Meet the UAC artists — this month, "Violin Favorites," Jeff Leigh, violin; May 23, "The American Songbook," Tom Cimarusti, accordion, and Stephanie Lorenz, voice. Socially distanced limited seating. Cost: $25.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. On Fridays from June 17 through July 22, the center hosts BOGO Family Fridays that include arts and crafts, “Meet the Librarian” story time and family movies. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Sunset Saturdays

Live music from 4-10 p.m. Saturdays through May 28 in Paradise Coast Sports Complex at The Cove Beer & Wine Bar, 3940 City Gate Blvd N., Naples, featuring Sunset Sangrias and Coronas for $3. More at playparadisecoast.com/the-cove/.

‘Jewels of the Road’

Unique exhibit of glass, Lucite and other rare car mascots (hood ornaments) at the Revs Institute, 2500 Horseshoe Drive S., Naples. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays through May 31; by reservation only — walkups cannot be accommodated. $20, $15 for students, educators and the military, free for ages 11 and younger with adult. Information: revsinstitute.org or 239-687-7387.

Fiber arts

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily (8 a.m. members) through June 26. Kapnick Hall, Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. An exhibition of fiber art, including natural fibers such as silk and cotton and materials such as pine needles and reeds. Some artists whose works are in the exhibition will be at the garden, working on select dates so visitors may see their techniques: Cheryl Costley, Mary Day (May 14 and 28), Muffy Clark Gill (April 23 and June 18), Dusty Holmes (April 30, May 7 and June 25) and Roseline Young. Garden admission $25, $10 ages 4-7. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Naples: Celebrate a master artist

Celebrate the art during exhibit "Toulouse-Lautrec, Master of the Belle Époque" that runs through June 12 at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. Mondays-Saturdays (Thursdays until 9 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Henri Toulouse-Lautrec captured theatrical life in Paris more than 100 years ago, in colorful art that has endured. Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

Summer camp registration

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Announces Wild Florida Adventure Camp registration, with weeklong programs for kids aged 6 to 10 running June 6-Aug. 26 with themes from swamp sleuthing to "insect investigators" to "Wild Wings and Bird Nerds" to "Animal Architects." Rates, times and availability of before- and after-care at corkscrew.audubon.org/summer-camp-22.

Free summer art programs

Marco Island Center for the Arts is expanding access to arts programs for young people in Collier County for the second year in a row by offering their entire slate of children’s summer classes free of charge to applicants. Each year Marco Island Center for the Arts works to increase the opportunities to bring the next generation of artists and art patrons into the classroom with great teaching artists and innovative programs. Expanding the next generation of artists means creating programs that are available to all students and reducing barriers to access including cost. The 2022 slate of Children’s Summer Classes includes traditional visual art classes as well as performing arts selections. Registrations are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Classes are filling up quickly. Information about specific classes can be found on the Art Center’s website at https://www.marcoislandart.org/childrens-summer-classes/.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan at 815-545-5056.

﻿‘The Everglades: A World Worth Keeping’

At Rosen Gallery, 2172 J&C Blvd., Naples. Julie Kimball’s abstract landscape show. Information: 239-405-2826.

Batik/rozome or shibori dyeing of silk scarfs or paintings

Classes at Inspirations Gallery, 5450B Shirley Street, Naples. All levels welcome. $150 plus $50 supplies for four afternoons. Call or email for days: 603-686-2187 or leighherndon@comcast.net.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Stonewall,- 551 S Collier Blvd., Marco Island. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: ysj2020@me.com.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

JUNE

‘10,000 Songs’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s '10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands' is celebrating five years of new songs and stories, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., June 6 . With the support of the Collier County Parks and Recreation, the show is staged at Margood Park’s outdoor theater, 321 Pear Street. Performers for the May show include Rita Youngman, Seminole songwriter; Captn Jac, a 'Trop Rock' master; Chef Bob, TR Kerth, Jack Shealy, Outlaw Songster Marie Nofsinger and Florida Fiddler J.Robert.

More:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Tropical Smoothie Café – A healthier on the go alternative

