3 To Do: 'Chaos' in Bonita, Kattan in Naples

1. This weekend: Play opens at Center for the Arts Bonita

"A Girl’s Guide to Chaos" — a 1980s creation of humorist Cynthia Heimel — brings to life the stories of three urban women (thinks HBO's "Sex and the City").

It opens Friday, May 27, and runs through Sunday, June 5, at the Center for Performing Arts — Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org.

2. Family Wonder Days at the Garden

Explore the Naples Botanical Garden this weekend with the family. It's Family Wonder Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.

Walk, observe, navigate, draw, explore and read through fun games, activities and scavenger hunts. Members of the Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples, enjoy exclusive access starting at 8 a.m.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

3. Former SNL star plays Off The Hook

Chris Kattan, a onetime "Saturday Night Live" cast member, actor and comedian performs May 27-29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, May 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.