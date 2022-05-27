Everglades artist, Jo-Ann Sanborn to exhibit works at Sheldon Fine Art

Will Watts

Correspondent

Everglades’ artist Jo-Ann Sanborn, a well-known regional artist who has exhibited her paintings throughout the Northeast, from Marco Island to Portland, Maine, is currently on display at Sheldon Fine Art Naples at 460 Fifth Avenue South, Naples.

The Florida landscape has become the focus of her work and it continues to provide her with unlimited inspiration. She paints in and around Marco Island, and especially enjoys the beauty and wilds of the nearby Everglades.

Many of Sanborn’s paintings are of locations in the Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Big Cypress Preserve, and Marco Island. They portray a mix of habitats including wide prairies, deep sloughs, hardwood and cypress hammocks, royal palm stands, and coastal vibes.

The paintings are done in acrylic, using combinations of plein air site work, photos, and studio interpretation. Her strong compositional arrangements combined with uncommon colors bring a simplicity and integrity to the landscape.

“We’re delighted to be able to represent Jo-Ann and have admired her paintings for years,” said Sherry Morris, Sheldon Fine Art Director. “Jo-Ann’s paintings express the beauty of our natural surroundings. Her arrangement of color, shapes, and subject matter create a sophisticated composition.”

Sheldon Fine Art has provided curating and consulting to art collectors from around the world for over 35 years, representing over 200 American and international artists, artists benefit from coastal gallery locations in Naples, Florida and Newport, Rhode Island; and there is a sister gallery, SPA Fine Art, located in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Sanborn is a member of several arts organizations, including the National Association of Women Artists and is an active promoter of the arts. She attended Becker College in Worcester, MA, and studied painting under the tutelage of Johanna Murphy of Hartford, Ct. She has participated in several workshops with other nationally noted artists.

Sanborn’s work can be seen at http://joannsanborn.com. She lives and works on Marco Island, where she maintains her studio and continues to hone her craft.

