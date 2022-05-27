Sunrise Rotary adds new members

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise recently inducted four new members at its weekly Club meeting. The new members bring a wide variety of backgrounds and resources to the Club.

Thomas Boeck is senior pastor of Marco Lutheran Church. He is a newcomer to Marco Island. Boeck grew up in Wisconsin but moved to New York after graduating from college where he began a career as a commercial construction manager. His expertise in construction management led him to Atlanta, where he worked in the construction group for the Olympic Games. He transitioned into commercial real estate development and emphasized green buildings. His final career stop before becoming an ordained minister was as co-owner of a beverage service company.

During his secular career, Boeck remained active in the Lutheran Church and was ordained as a pastor in 2014. He and his wife, Sharon, recently moved to Marco Island to serve the Marco Island community. Boeck and his wife have three adult sons.

Derric Stull was originally a Midwesterner with a degree from Purdue University. Stull is a licensed general contractor and carries roofing licenses in many states. He is the founder and CEO of Ridge Valley Exteriors, Inc., a Marco Island roofing contractor. Stull’s company also provides roofing services in other states, which keeps him quite busy. Derric’s is one of only 11 members out of over 400 Platinum Contractors serving on the Owens Corning Advisory Council.

When not leading his business team, Stull loves spending time with his wife Ashley, their two girls and the family dogs.

Susan Purvis has been a Marco Island resident for more than 20 years. Susan and her husband Wayne jumped into community service with both feet almost from the time their feet touched Marco Island. Wayne was a longtime member of Sunrise Rotary and is sadly no longer with us. Susan recently accepted the club’s invitation to join, adding membership in Sunrise Rotary to a long list of service to the community.

Purvis is a past president and treasurer of the Marco Island Woman’s Club, secretary of Christmas Island Style, past vice president of the Friends of Tigertail and has served on numerous boards including the Collier County Beach Advisory Committee and NCH Health Care. Susan looks to expand her involvement with Island youth and charitable efforts through her membership in Sunrise Rotary.

Angela Palmer is the fourth new member. Angela and her husband Harold “Bud” are also longtime Marco Island residents. Although Bud has been a member of Sunrise Rotary for years, only recently did Angela decide to join him in membership. She has decided to become a Rotarian because she has enjoyed relationships with members over the years and gets a great deal of satisfaction by giving back to the community. Prior to joining the club, Angela could often be seen at its many activities including fundraising for Gift of Life and Meals of Hope. Angela is a realtor with Premier Plus Realty.

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise is a diverse group with focus on local businesses and community service. It is comprised of a cross-section of the Marco Island area community, and new members are welcome. It meets at Stonewall’s American Bistro at 7 a.m., Tuesdays. To become a Rotarian or for further information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise and its activities, contact Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at marcoislandsunriserotary.org.