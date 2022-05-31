3 To Do: Clark Gable, 'Chaos' and humor

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Friday: ‘Clark Gable Slept Here’

June 3-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

In this production by The Studio Players, megastar agent Jarrod Hilliard has a major problem: The corpse of a male prostitute is found in his client’s hotel room during the Golden Globe Awards, and he’s terrifed his heartthrob star will be outed. But a cadaver is hard to disguise and there’s no subtle exit from this building.

Cost: $30, $15 students with ID.

Information: 239-398-9192 or thestudioplayers.org.

2. 'Chaos' at Center for the Arts Bonita

"A Girl’s Guide to Chaos" — a 1980s creation of humorist Cynthia Heimel — brings to life the stories of three urban women (thinks HBO's "Sex and the City").

Now playing through Sunday, June 5, at the Center for Performing Arts — Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

Cost: $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org.

3. Dustin Sims at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 2-4 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

