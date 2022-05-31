Social Scene: Just Friends’ rainbow luncheon

Submitted

Just Friends held their luncheon on May 25, two weeks later than usual, at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

President Jaye Spencer's theme this year is "Friends are the color in your rainbow" and she asked the members to dress according to the rainbow color of the month. Yellow was this month's color and the ladies dazzled in their many shades of yellow (June's color is blue).

New member Linda Hollander was introduced and four birthday ladies received yellow roses. Program chairperson Jacky Childress created a question/answer game dealing with the color yellow.