Social Scene: MCC's last 'Cocktails at Sunset'

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

A group of 30 Marco Cruise Club members gathered for the season’s last “Cocktails on the Beach” held at Residents Beach.

Members chatted about their summer plans to travel home and spend time with family and visit friends. Others spoke about upcoming vacations and cruises to foreign places. All were eagerly looking ahead to returning for another fall season full of club events and new cruising adventures.

Cruisers shared appetizers, drinks and another splendorous Marco sunset. Rear Commodore, Terry Raymer, commented, “it's been an active season with boating trips to St. Pete, Boca Grande, South Seas, Duck Key. We had events such as the steak cookout, poker run, Paella Party, Luncheon cruises and raft ups. It was such a busy season but great fun. We have many new and exciting events planned for the upcoming season.”

More:Social Scene: Just Friends’ rainbow luncheon

For more information, visit marcocruiseclub.com or tlraymer54@gmail.com.