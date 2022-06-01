Nature’s beauty: Photography of Mara Darrow featured in June

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island Center for the Arts is celebrating the beauty and fragility of the natural world with the photography of artist and interior designer Mara Darrow.

The La Petite Galerie exhibition will be from June 6 through July 5 at the center. Join the organization as they continue the celebration of Earth Day and the work of Mara Darrow with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m., June 14.

Darrow, an avid photographer, will present her “stunning images evoking a childlike sense of awe and wonder in the beauty that surrounds us every day.”

Darrow believes there is beauty in the simplest of God’s gifts such as a bird dancing along splashing waves, the sparkling of the sun off the water as a surfer glides along, and a lone sprig of wild clover in a grassy field.

Darrow is a graduate of Marquette University and Mount Mary College in the field of Interior Design and Wisconsin native that has relocated to Naples after raising her five children. Darrow is a designer with Traditions Fine Home Furnishings in Naples and often she can be found with her camera in hand capturing images of the miraculous beauty of the surrounding world’s beauty.