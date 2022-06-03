3 To Do: Clark Gable, Naples Pride and a Malayan tiger

Marco Eagle

1. On stage now: ‘Clark Gable Slept Here’

June 3-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

In this production by The Studio Players, megastar agent Jarrod Hilliard has a major problem: The corpse of a male prostitute is found in his client’s hotel room during the Golden Globe Awards, and he’s terrified his heartthrob star will be outed. But a cadaver is hard to disguise and there’s no subtle exit from this building.

Cost: $30, $15 students with ID.

Information: 239-398-9192 or thestudioplayers.org.

2. Saturday: Naples Pride Fest at Cambier Park in Naples

The fourth annual Naples Pride Fest returns 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

The family-friendly event that celebrates diversity and unity for all will include vendors, speakers, performers, musicians and more.

Tickets are $5 per person.

Information: naplespride.org.

3. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo

It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. See the new 6-year-old Malayan tiger, who arrived in May from the Virginia Zoo.

On the first Saturday of every month, Collier residents receive free zoo admission all day long. Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver’s license.

If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID.

Information: napleszoo.org.