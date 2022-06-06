Save the dates: City to celebrate 25 years

Submitted

City of Marco Island

On Aug. 27, 1997 the people of Marco Island voted to incorporate and become a city. In preparation for the 25th Anniversary, the city has established a 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee including representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA), the Marco Island Center for the Arts, the Marco YMCA, Marco Island Academy, the Marco Island Charter Middle School, Tommie Barfield Elementary, Collier County Public Library on Marco Island, the Marco Island Historical Society, and city staff.

The committee has developed plans for celebrating the 25th anniversary each day during the week of Aug. 21.

Mark your calendars for the following days of celebration

Aug. 22: Scavenger hunt and beach day

Scavenger hunt and beach day Aug. 23 : Athletic Day

: Athletic Day Aug. 24: Art Day

Art Day Aug. 25: History Day and employee appreciation

History Day and employee appreciation Aug. 26: City Government Day and an evening concert

City Government Day and an evening concert Aug. 27: City of Marco Island 25th Anniversary adult prom

Details of each day’s events will be published throughout June, July and August. #Marco25 will be featured on signs, t-shirts, and on social media to highlight and tag each celebratory event.