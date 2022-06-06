Save the dates: City to celebrate 25 years
On Aug. 27, 1997 the people of Marco Island voted to incorporate and become a city. In preparation for the 25th Anniversary, the city has established a 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee including representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA), the Marco Island Center for the Arts, the Marco YMCA, Marco Island Academy, the Marco Island Charter Middle School, Tommie Barfield Elementary, Collier County Public Library on Marco Island, the Marco Island Historical Society, and city staff.
The committee has developed plans for celebrating the 25th anniversary each day during the week of Aug. 21.
Mark your calendars for the following days of celebration
- Aug. 22: Scavenger hunt and beach day
- Aug. 23: Athletic Day
- Aug. 24: Art Day
- Aug. 25: History Day and employee appreciation
- Aug. 26: City Government Day and an evening concert
- Aug. 27: City of Marco Island 25th Anniversary adult prom
Details of each day’s events will be published throughout June, July and August. #Marco25 will be featured on signs, t-shirts, and on social media to highlight and tag each celebratory event.