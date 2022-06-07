3 To Do: Explore nature and history

Marco Eagle

1. Explore real Florida at Rookery Bay

Florida isn't just Mickey Mouse and pink flamingoes. Wait, it's about pink flamingoes too if you know where to look (and non-pink ones too) and are lucky enough to find one.

Take time to explore Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

More at rookerybay.org or 239-530-5972.

2. History lessons at Collier County museums

Collier County has a rich history, and there's five museums to learn about it — Collier Museum at Government Center (Naples), Museum of the Everglades, Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, Naples Depot Museum and Marco Island Historical Museum.

Visit colliermuseums.com to learn more.

3. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary: Where the wild things are

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers a walk in nature that's unique.

Saunter down the 2.5-mile boardwalk and see, well, what won't you see? Advance online reservations required, with no walk-ins accepted and no entry after 1:15 p.m.

For more, visit corkscrew.audubon.org or call 239-348-9151.

