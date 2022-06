Submitted

The last Sportfishing Club theme picnic of the season was held at Sarazen Park on June 1. The steak cookout is always a hit with master grillers preparing the steaks to order. Salad, baked potatoes with all the fixins,' cake, cookies and unlimited "beverages" rounded out the menu. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

More:Social Scene: Just Friends’ rainbow luncheon

More:Social Scene: MCC's last 'Cocktails at Sunset'

More:Social Scene: Newcomers May Luncheon