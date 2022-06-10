3 To Do: A happy hour, concert and a luncheon

Marco Eagle

1. Cultural Happy Hours

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, with half-hour each of social with appetizers and performance. United Art Council Gallery, 967 Fourth Ave. North, Naples.

June 13 —"Classical Hits & Premieres," featuring the premiere of Larissa Chernogritskaya, piano, with Daniela Shtereva, violin.

— "Solo Violin for the Soul," Daniela Shtereva. June 27 —"Dan Heck & Jazz News," featuring jazz guitarist Dan Heck with tunes from his upcoming album. Art from Mary Kaye Rueth & the Thrive Healing Arts Project and Chelsey Rahtjen.

Cost $25. Information: artsplanet.org or 239-465-8132.

2. MIFA’s spring luncheon

Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) invites everyone to attend their annual Spring Luncheon to celebrate our 2022 Artist of the Year, Jim Swanker.

Scholarships will also be awarded to local students majoring in the arts including Riley Letendre, Rachel Weiner, Grace Fields, and Isabella Burgos.

The luncheon will be held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island, in their community room at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11. Tickets are $22.50 and can be obtained through PayPal at the at MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org or send a check to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island, FL 34145.

3. Enjoy Garden concert in Naples

Music in the Garden is noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Havy Rodriguez and the Miami Splash Band perform. Music in the Garden is the second Saturday of each month now with performances along the Water Garden stage, which are included with general Garden admission.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

