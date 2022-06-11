Friends of Tigertail award college scholarships to two MIA students

Allie Delventhal

Special to the Eagle

At the MIA awards ceremony, Joanna Metzger, board member for Friends of Tigertail, presented $1,000.00 scholarships to two outstanding MIA seniors.

Metzger had made a donation to the Friends of Tigertail organization, and because the group's mission is stewardship of and education about the local environment, scholarships were chosen as the best use of the contribution.

The awards were presented to the students based on their outstanding high school academic performance, plans to study science/environment in college, and performance of community service.

The students are Lily Braun, who will be studying Marine Biology at New College and Haylen Irvan, planning to study Biology at the University of Florida.

Combined, they have performed approximately 300 community service hours.