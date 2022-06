Submitted

Just Friends held their June luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club on June 8. The rainbow color chosen by President Jaye Spencer this month was blue and members were decked out in every shade of blue imaginable. It was like a meeting of sky and sea! Five birthday ladies received roses and new member Kim Heinemann was introduced. The members enjoyed a presentation on the Blue Zone Project.

More:Social Scene: Sportfishing Club picnic

More:Social Scene: Just Friends’ rainbow luncheon