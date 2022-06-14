3 To Do: Environment, education and commemoration

Marco Eagle

1. Bringing the environment home

A series of timely talks on environmental topics that affect Southwest Florida in particular.

Michael Savarese, Ph.D., professor, Department of Marine & Earth Sciences, University of California, who has been working on a NOAA-funded effort with University of Florida helping managers and planners in Collier County contend with the projected effects of sea-level rise.

At 5:30 p.m., June 16. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

All free, but reservations requested at 239-394-4221.

More:3 To Know: Average gas price hits $5, more

2. Conservancy's Little Explorers

Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through August. Little Explorer Play Zone in the Nature Center, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples.

Preschool programs for ages 18 months to 5 years old, with various themes for each month — June, ocean animals like seahorses; July, nature, such as tracking critters and learning where turles live; August, land animals, such as living like a black bear.

Plan your visit around one of the daily talks for adults at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15p.m. Free with admission. $17.95 adults, $9.95 ages 3 and older.

See details on the website, conservancy.org or call 239-262-0304.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Rob Schneider at Off the Hook, more

3. Juneteenth Freedom Day at the Park

Fom 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. River Park Community Center, 301 11th St. N., Naples.

A festive day commemorating the official end of slavery in the U.S., sponsored by the NAACP of Collier County. It includes spoken word performances, live music, a kids' corner with games and more, food for purchase and speakers.

For vendor and entertainment information/opportunities, call 512-294-0485.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market – a true island experience