Ask the Pharmacist: What everyone ought to know about moisturizers, serums and sleep masks

They all go on your face! Men and women use these to keep a youthful appearance. I’ll break it all down because you might be spending money on the wrong skin care item. Likewise, you may read this today and decide you want to try something new for your beauty regimen.

How do you know what to use? Let’s talk about the benefits of each.

Benefits of a serum

Reduce signs of aging

Reduce hyperpigmentation

May ease minor skin irritation

Collagen boosting most of the time

Improve firmness and elasticity

Benefits of a face cream

Relieve dry skin and ease irritation

Stop sensations of itchiness

Hydrate, moisturize and smooth skin to increase resiliency

Help temporarily restore youthful appearance and texture

Plumps smooth and softens dull, dry skin

Benefits of a sleep mask

Forms a film to hydrate and maintain skins essential moisture

Moisturizes and reduces redness and discoloration

Fight free radicals, reduces signs of fatigue and increase skin radiance

Helps prevent UV and blue light damage

Increases skins natural ability to repair and renew

A face cream and the sleep mask could be used interchangeably, or on alternate days. A sleep mask is applied at night. A face cream moisturizer is applied in the morning and at night if desired. A serum is applied any time, day or night, usually twice a day if there are stubborn skin concerns.

The way a person takes care of their skin is highly individualized. Here are two suggestions.

Beauty ritual 1

Morning – A serum, followed by face cream

– A serum, followed by face cream Evening – Apply a sleep mask

Beauty ritual 2

Morning – Face cream only

– Face cream only Evening – Serum followed by sleep mask

Some people just use a serum, and some people use a moisturizer (a.k.a. face cream), and some use both! It depends on your preferences, skin type, age, and many other factors, including where you live and what skin issues are of the utmost concern. Beauty rituals are very personal.

It makes the most sense to a serum before your face cream because the serum is more lightweight. If you have a toner to spray or apply, that item would go on before the serum.

Whether you apply the serum at night or in the morning, or both times is up to you.

A serum going on first however, is very typical in skin care regimens. That’s because its molecular structure is thinner and lighter than that of a moisturizer. Face creams (and as well as the newer “sleep masks” that are out now) are thicker than a serum, and therefore those are applied after the serum.

