Calusa Garden Club awards scholarships

Sara Wolf

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island awarded two college scholarships to 2022 high school graduates who live on Marco Island.

The recipients of the $1,175 scholarship awards were Mia Witthoff, from Lely High School, and Nick Vergo, from Marco Island Academy. Marianne Foley, Calusa Garden Club scholarship chairperson, gave the award to Vergo at the MIA Awards Night and gave the award to Witthoff at the Marco Island Historical Society during a ceremony with Calusa Garden Club President Susan Neustadt and Witthoff’s parents, Stacy and Curt Witthoff.

Mia Witthoff plans to attend Georgia Technical University (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta and major in civil engineering. She was president of Lely High School’s student government, in National Honor Society, and also was on the swim and tennis teams. She worked on a program with Rookery Bay Estuarine Reserve to monitor sea turtles. Witthoff also did an independent study on microplastics that pollute our environment, particularly our coastal community environment. In addition, she was also selected for the prestigious Winged Foot Scholar Athlete award from her high school based on being ranked second in her high school class and her outstanding record as a varsity swimmer.

Nicholas Vergo plans to attend University of Central Florida in Orlando where he will major in biology, and plans to go to medical school, hopefully the field of orthopedic surgery. Vergo was selected for the prestigious Winged Foot Scholar Athlete Award from MIA, based on his academic record and his athletic record as captain of both the MIA football team and soccer team. He was a member of National Honor Society and Science Honor Society. Vergo has contributed to the Marco Island community with countless volunteer hours including beach cleanups and other activities.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.