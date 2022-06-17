3 To Do: Hot cars for Dad, happy hour and more

Marco Eagle

1. Father’s Day weekend: ‘Hood Up’ at Revs

The Revs Institute opens its annual Hood Up exhibit Father’s Day weekend.

It runs June 18-July 9, with about 35 cars on display and this year includes audience engagement with a Scavenger Hunt, photo contest and people’s choice–type vote.

Cars featured are 1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa; a 1963 Corvette Grand Sport; a 1962 Jaguar E-Type; and a pair of Ford GT40s. Hoods Up included with the price of admission.

Visit revsinstitute.org/visit/tickets to buy tickets. Revs is at 2500 S. Horseshoe Drive, Naples.

2. Cultural Happy Hours

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, with half-hour each of social with appetizers and performance. United Art Council Gallery, 967 Fourth Ave. North, Naples.

June 20 — "Solo Violin for the Soul," Daniela Shtereva.

— "Solo Violin for the Soul," Daniela Shtereva. June 27 —"Dan Heck & Jazz News," featuring jazz guitarist Dan Heck with tunes from his upcoming album. Art from Mary Kaye Rueth & the Thrive Healing Arts Project and Chelsey Rahtjen.

Cost $25. Information: artsplanet.org or 239-465-8132.

3. Jay Mohr at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 16-19 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Mohr is known for his role as Professor Rick Payne in the TV series "Ghost Whisperer," the title role in the CBS sitcom "Gary Unmarried," which ran from 2008 to 2010, and the back-stabbing sports agent Bob Sugar in "Jerry Maguire."

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 17; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

