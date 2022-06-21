Social Scene: Newcomers June luncheon – Celebrating the sunshine, Victorian women

Submitted

Members celebrated the sunshine theme by wearing their favorite floral attire. It was also National Friendship Day which made the afternoon full of fun and laughter.

Guest speaker was Barbara Malta. She performed a charming and entertaining portrayal of a Victorian women. She demonstrated through unlacing as a peek into the world of ‘dressing and undressing’ during the Civil War.

The lunch concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and 50/50 raffle. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our sponsors.

Mini club activity

Fishy Club (Friday Island Social Hour of yakking) enjoyed a fun evening together with an Italian dinner and deserts. They also shared the local books “Goodnight Marco Island” and “Ribbons of Ibis.” Each month the group decides a new location to share fantastic food and great conversation!

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and meet some fabulous women, contact the membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon. – Sue Weiler/Special to the Eagle

