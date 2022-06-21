Woman’s Club and Writer’s Guild support Girl Up

Submitted

“Ruth J. Princess,” local author and speaker, better known to our community as Ruth Johaningsmeir, shared writing advice and copies of her books at a recent Girl Up summer writing workshop.

Introduced by Marco Island Woman’s Club President Barbara Malta, Johaningsmeir listened to samples of the girls’ writing based on the theme “jealousy,” and then shared her own struggles with developing a personal writing style, expanding ideas and most importantly, editing. Founded by the United Nations Foundation, Girl Up is a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders.

The Manatee Middle School group is led by teacher, Erika Torres.

