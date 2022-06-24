3 To Do: 'Birds of Paradise' and Kenny from 'Seinfeld'

Marco Eagle

1. Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson.

The exhibit runs June 28 through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. There will be an opening reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it.

For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

2. Opera Naples youth performance

The Summer Youth Program of Opera Naples brings "HMS Pinafore" to the stage 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday, June 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Ave. Naples.

This is the silliest of Gilbert & Sullivan's operas, with its zany crew, seemingly hopeless romance between upper-class and commoner and such G&S favorites as "We Sail the Ocean Blue" and "I’m Called Little Buttercup."

Information: $10-$18. operanaples.org.

3. Steve Hytner at Off the Hook

Known especially for his role as Kenny Bania on "Seinfeld," Steve Hytner performs standup June 24-26 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m., Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

