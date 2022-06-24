SWFLA To Do List: Mara Darrow exhibit, more

Marco Eagle

JUNE

Steve Hytner at Off the Hook

Known especially for his role as Kenny Bania on "Seinfeld," Steve Hytner performs standup June 24-26 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Opera Naples youth performance

The Summer Youth Program of Opera Naples brings "HMS Pinafore" to the stage 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday, June 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Ave. Naples. This is the silliest of Gilbert & Sullivan's operas, with its zany crew, seemingly hopeless romance between upper-class and commoner and such G&S favorites as "We Sail the Ocean Blue" and "I’m Called Little Buttercup." Information: $10-$18. operanaples.org.

‘Alice’ re-imagined

Island Theater Company presents “Alice” re-imagined for 2022. This year’s summer camp has our young actors, ages 8 to 16 pulling out all the stops for their summer performance. As Bella Oliver, age 13, said “In this show the cast has really taken the lead. Directing everything. We really have a say in what we are doing.” This year, Pat Berry, one of the founders of ITC and the producer for this show, decided to hand the reigns over to the cast and let them make all the decisions, everything from casting and directing to costuming and set design. Every decision was made by the entire cast. This show is free to the public. Donations will gladly be accepted for future youth performances. Dates are Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, 7 p.m., at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-0080.

Live music at South Street

Madison Hilton performs from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at South Street Naples, 1410 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Information: southstreetnaples.com or 239-435-9333.

Pole vaulters at Mercato

Want to see something different? Mercato is hosting its first Pole Vaulting Competition from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Athletes will try to beat the U.S. record for men older than 65 — 12 feet, 3 inches. Italian ice, soft drinks and water will be available for sale at the event on the Mercato lawn (across from The Pub and Rocco’s Tacos), 9110 Strada Place, Naples. Information: mercatoshops.com.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 24 except July 23 and Sept. 17. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

Pride Day at Naples Zoo

Naples Pride Day at Naples Zoo begins at 9 a.m., Sunday, June 26, with themed enrichment for the animals and signage showcasing diversity in the animal world with the Naples Pride Business Alliance on site. Information: napleszoo.org.

Cultural Happy Hours

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, with half-hour each of social with appetizers and performance. United Art Council Gallery, 967 Fourth Ave. North, Naples. June 27 —"Dan Heck & Jazz News," featuring jazz guitarist Dan Heck with tunes from his upcoming album. Art from Mary Kaye Rueth & the Thrive Healing Arts Project and Chelsey Rahtjen. Cost $25. Information: artsplanet.org or 239-465-8132.

Michelle 'Shelly Belly' Rider at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 28-29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. each night. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson. The exhibit runs June 28 through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. There will be an opening reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

Samuel Comroe at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 30-July 3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 1; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

‘Something Rotten’

Various times now through July 24. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. Wot? Music AND dancing AND a storyline? The Bottom Brothers are having a horrible time scoring a hit in their 16th-century oeuvre of London, especially against a guy named Will until a soothsayer whispers the wave of the future to them. Hit Broadway musical comes to The Naples Players. $47. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Mara Darrow exhibition

Now through July 5. La Petite Galerie, Marco Island Center for the art, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Photography of artist and interior designer Mara Darrow, continuing the celebration of Earth Day with her nature photography. Free. Information: 239-394-4221.

Jo-Ann Sanborn at Sheldon Fine Art

Everglades’ artist Jo-Ann Sanborn, a well-known regional artist who has exhibited her paintings throughout the Northeast, from Marco Island to Portland, Maine, is currently on display at Sheldon Fine Art Naples at 460 Fifth Avenue South, Naples. Sanborn’s work can be seen at http://joannsanborn.com. She lives and works on Marco Island, where she maintains her studio and continues to hone her craft.

YMCA summer camps

The YMCA of Southwest Florida is hosting summer camps starting at various locations in Lee County. The Bonita Springs Recreation Center, 26740 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, will be hosting traditional and teen leadership summer camps Monday through Friday from now until Aug. 5. Camp hours run from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is a $30 fee to register for summer camps. Parents or guardians can register online at the YMCA website or in person at a YMCA location. The cost of the summer camps varies by location. Information: visit ymcaswfl.org/programs/child-care/summer-camps.

Conservancy Little Explorers

Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through August. Little Explorer Play Zone in the Nature Center, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. Preschool programs for ages 18 months to 5 years old, with various themes for each month — June, ocean animals like seahorses; July, nature, such as tracking critters and learning where turles live; August, land animals, such as living like a black bear. Plan your visit around one of the daily talks for adults at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15p.m. Free with admission. $17.95 adults, $9.95 ages 3 and older. See details on the website, conservancy.org or call 239-262-0304.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Seeking 'Bucolic Florida' art

The Arts Council of Southwest Florida (ACSWF) along with COCO Art Gallery at the Coastland Center mall, Naples, is soliciting art for a juried exhibit open to artists in any of its 20 member organizations in good standing. (List organizations at cocoartgallery.com/member-organizations). Artists need not be a COCO Art Gallery exhibiting artist; the theme is "Bucolic Florida," celebrating peaceful, happy scenes and aspects of Florida life. Deadline 6 p.m. June 20. Paintings to be exhibited July 7-Sept. 10. Information and applications at cloudfolios.com/exhibitions/236 Opening reception 5-7 p.m. July 7.

Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world. Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message. 'Celebrate Earth' in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries through July 5. This exhibition includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. On Fridays from June 17 through July 22, the center hosts BOGO Family Fridays that include arts and crafts, “Meet the Librarian” story time and family movies. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fiber arts

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily (8 a.m. members) through June 26. Kapnick Hall, Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. An exhibition of fiber art, including natural fibers such as silk and cotton and materials such as pine needles and reeds. Some artists whose works are in the exhibition will be at the garden, working on select dates so visitors may see their techniques: Muffy Clark Gill (April 23 and June 18), Dusty Holmes (April 30, May 7 and June 25) and Roseline Young. Garden admission $25, $10 ages 4-7. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Summer camp registration

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Announces Wild Florida Adventure Camp registration, with weeklong programs for kids aged 6 to 10 running now through Aug. 26 with themes from swamp sleuthing to "insect investigators" to "Wild Wings and Bird Nerds" to "Animal Architects." Rates, times and availability of before- and after-care at corkscrew.audubon.org/summer-camp-22.

Free summer art programs

Marco Island Center for the Arts is expanding access to arts programs for young people in Collier County for the second year in a row by offering their entire slate of children’s summer classes free of charge to applicants. Each year Marco Island Center for the Arts works to increase the opportunities to bring the next generation of artists and art patrons into the classroom with great teaching artists and innovative programs. Expanding the next generation of artists means creating programs that are available to all students and reducing barriers to access including cost. The 2022 slate of Children’s Summer Classes includes traditional visual art classes as well as performing arts selections. Registrations are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Classes are filling up quickly. Information about specific classes can be found on the Art Center’s website at https://www.marcoislandart.org/childrens-summer-classes/.

History lessons at Collier County museums

Collier County has a rich history, and there's five museums to learn about it — Collier Museum at Government Center (Naples), Museum of the Everglades, Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, Naples Depot Museum, and Marco Island Historical Museum. Visit colliermuseums.com to learn more.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

﻿‘The Everglades: A World Worth Keeping’

At Rosen Gallery, 2172 J&C Blvd., Naples. Julie Kimball’s abstract landscape show. Information: 239-405-2826.

Batik/rozome or shibori dyeing of silk scarfs or paintings

Classes at Inspirations Gallery, 5450B Shirley Street, Naples. All levels welcome. $150 plus $50 supplies for four afternoons. Call or email for days: 603-686-2187 or leighherndon@comcast.net.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Stonewall,- 551 S Collier Blvd., Marco Island. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: ysj2020@me.com.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

JULY

Celebrate in Historic E-City

Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat almost 100 years ago and is the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day. This year the festivities are on Saturday, July 2, starting at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse) followed by the Patriotic Parade around the town. The theme is "Red, White, and Blue" and there are prizes for the best entries which can be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies or decorated floats. This free family-fun event continues in McLeod Park behind the tennis courts with hot dogs, kiddies' contests, prize-giving, and a raffle. The day is rounded out with spectacular fireworks at 9 p.m. so you can make it a mini-vacation by having a delicious dinner and staying in one of the local hostelries. See VisitEvergladesCity.com.

