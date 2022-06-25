Calusa Garden Club commemorates week

Sara Wolf

Special to the Eagle

Calusa Garden Club celebrated National Garden Week the first full week in June. The group commemorated the week by preparing floral designs and donating them to Marco Island civic and community buildings and businesses.

The recipients of the club members’ designs were the Marco Island YMCA, with the design made and donated by Sara Wolf; the City of Marco Island, with the design donated by Marianne Foley; the Marco Island Branch of Collier County Library, with the design donated by Opi DeFalco; the Collier County Tax Collector’s Office, with the design donated by Opi DeFalco and placed in Marianne Foley’s toy blue Ford pickup truck; Marco Island Historical Society with a planter donated by Barbara Messner.

