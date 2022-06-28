3 To Do: ‘Something Rotten,’ something funny and something beautiful

Marco Eagle

1. On stage now: ‘Something Rotten’

Various times now through July 24. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples.

Wot? Music AND dancing AND a storyline? The Bottom Brothers are having a horrible time scoring a hit in their 16th-century oeuvre of London, especially against a guy named Will until a soothsayer whispers the wave of the future to them.

Hit Broadway musical comes to The Naples Players. Cost: $47.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

More:3 To Know: Flu surge in SWFL slowing, more

2. Samuel Comroe at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 30-July 3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 1; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:SWFLA To Do List: 'Birds of Paradise' exhibit, more

3. Mara Darrow exhibition

Now through July 5. La Petite Galerie, Marco Island Center for the art, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Photography of artist and interior designer Mara Darrow, continuing the celebration of Earth Day with her nature photography. Free. Information: 239-394-4221.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Island Brewery is crafty in more than just beer