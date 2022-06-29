Noontime Rotary presents $68,000 to Our Daily Bread

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry was presented a check for $68,000 at the June 16 Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime’s annual installation dinner at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

Funds were raised through a cash appeal Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Spirit of Marco Island Awards dinner held on April 30. Attendees at this event generously responded with more than 50 pledges of donations ranging from $100 to $5,000.

The Pantry is a not-for-profit organization that is served by a volunteer board of directors, including Allyson Richards, who serves as the chair; Nancy Kot, president of volunteers, strategy and senior initiatives; Liz Pecora, vice president; Vicki Johnson, corporate secretary and Ron Saffin, treasurer.

The Pantry is in the planning stage of launching a Capital Campaign so it can have its own permanent facility to more efficiently serve the community. With this in mind, the Pantry recently hired Amanda Nelson to serve as its fulltime executive director. Her responsibilities are to assist not only with the daily management of the organization but, to increase their fundraising efforts and donations, so the organization can realize their future needs.

Anyone wishing to support, volunteer or learn more about Our Daily Bread Food Pantry may do so at their website: ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org.