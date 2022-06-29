Sunrise Rotary installs Morris and awards Sandberg

Marco Eagle

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise recently held its installation and awards banquet at CJ’s on the Bay. The evening was a luau celebration installing Bill Morris as president, awarding Arne Sandberg as Rotarian of the Year and recognizing those contributing to the club’s accomplishments.

Sandberg has been membership chair for the club, initiated and coordinated socials, volunteered at many club activities and has been an integral part of planning for the 2022-2023 Rotary Year.

Incoming Rotary District Governor Neil Snyder installed Morris along with his incoming board and officers consisting of Denise Pancyrz, president elect; Erik Condee, past president; Rebecca Hodge-Snyder, president elect nominee and Debra Shanahan, secretary treasurer; along with directors Arne Sandberg, Wanda Burson, Tom Wagor, Bob Thomas, Neil Snyder, Jack Patterson and Steven Stefanides.

Condee addressed many of the clubs accomplishments during the past year. Those included playing a leadership role in the Meals of Hope packaging event, awarding college scholarships to local students and numerous community activities. Condee specifically spoke to club contributions supporting the Gift of Life, donating over $10,000.

Morris thanked the members of the club for their confidence in him to assume this challenging role and the faith placed in his ability to lead the club.

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise meets at Stonewall’s American Bistro at 7 a.m., Tuesdays. To become a Rotarian or for further information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise and its activities, contact Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at marcoislandsunriserotary.org.